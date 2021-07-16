France, Germany Raise Humanitarian Support For Nigeria With Additional €400,000

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The French and German Governments have boosted humanitarian support work in crisis-ridden North-East region of Nigeria with additional €400,000.

The amount is aimed at supporting the continued operations of the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operated by the World Food Programme (WFP) in the West African nation.

The ongoing conflict continues to be the main driver of humanitarian needs in that region of the country, where millions of people have been displaced.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), close to two million people are internally displaced, while millions of people depend on humanitarian partners for basic services, and up to 5.1 million people are facing hunger in the lean season – the worst outlook in four years.

OCHA also noted that the humanitarian crisis in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, unfortunately, remains one of the largest in the world and continues to have a profound impact on Nigeria and its people, causing untold suffering and deprivation for millions of vulnerable women, men and children.

It may be recalled that few months ago, the humanitarian community and the Government of Nigeria launched the North-East Nigeria Humanitarian Response Plan 2021. The plan requests US$1 billion to enable partners to provide critical services to the 6.4 million most vulnerable people, amongst a total of 8.7 million people in need of some form of humanitarian assistance in 2021.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon said the year 2021 marks the twelfth year of the conflict and the sixth year of the international community working together with the Government of Nigeria to provide humanitarian support.

A statement by the French Embassy in Nigeria said on Thursday that the Government of France and the Government of Germany have decided to make a voluntary contribution of €200,000 each as part of their financial assistance to Nigeria.

The statement added that these voluntary contributions are made in light of the current humanitarian, security, and operational conditions prevailing in the North-East region of Nigeria.

“In this context, we view UNHAS activities as critical to maintaining humanitarian access to populations in need of assistance as well as the security of humanitarian personnel – both of which France and Germany are determined to guarantee, notably as co-initiators of the “Call for Action to strengthen respect for international humanitarian law and principled humanitarian action”.

“We also seize this opportunity to reiterate the support expressed at the Annual Session of WFP’s Executive Board last month, underlining the central importance of UNHAS for the entire humanitarian community and the necessity of a principled approach to ensure that UNHAS continues to be perceived as an independent humanitarian service.

“Finally, we encourage WFP to continue entertaining a close dialogue with NGOs, implementing partners, and other relevant actors in the conception and implementation of UNHAS operations”, the statement stressed.























