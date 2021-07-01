French Institute In Nigeria Re-Opens Refurbished Library

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The French Institute in Nigeria, also known as Institut Français du Nigéria, has announced the reopening of its rehabilitated and fully equipped library.

The reopening of the library is coming after the completion of the renovation work in the building which started a year ago.

The Press Officer of French Embassy in Nigeria, Onyinye Madu disclosed this in statement made available to African Examiner.

Madu said the reopening ceremony has been scheduled to hold on Saturday July 3, adding that visitors are invited to discover the new collection of French books as well as English books in a brand new space.

She added that the refurbished library has also been remarkably equipped with over 300 new French books.

“During this event, the French Institute in Nigeria will also launch its July/August cultural programme around the theme “At Home”, with an exhibition curated in partnership with African Artists’ Foundation in Lagos and a series of multidisciplinary activities programmed during summer”, she said.

The exhibition, according to her, focuses on the home and activities within, that facilitates education and enjoyment.

“At 2pm, the “At Home” museum curator, Oluwatoyin Sogbesan will be in conversation with Abuja-based photographer Tersoo Gundu. They will discuss the Role of Photography documenting the Home”, she further disclosed.

Madu also stated that the African Artists’ Foundation, Lagos Photo, Home Museum, are the partners of the events marking the reopening of the library.























