Fresh EndSARS Protests Rock Lagos, Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The #EndSARS protesters have started another wave of demonstration in Lagos and Ibadan.

The protesters have gone back to the Lekki toll plaza which is the scene of the military shooting which is currently under probe.

However, security is tight around the area as policemen and soldiers are present to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

African Examiner recalls that the police on Sunday, placed a ban on gatherings as it may be hijacked by unscrupulous elements.

The EndSARS protest initially began on October 8 in Lagos as youths campaigned against police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

This protest later spread to other states.

The police heeded their demands and disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protest was later stopped as hoodlums hijacked the protest and caused mayhem.

