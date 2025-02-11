Fubara Confident Of 2027 Electoral Victory

Fubara Confident Of 2027 Electoral VictoryFeatured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, February 11th, 2025
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed confidence that nothing will stand in the way of his victory in 2027 should he decide to seek a second term.
Governor Fubara made this assertion on Tuesday during a solidarity visit by the three Local Government Areas that make up the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality.
The delegation had endorsed him for re-election, citing his leadership qualities and commitment to infrastructural development, including the ongoing ₦200 billion Trans-Kalabari road project.
The governor, however, emphasised that his administration is more focused on delivering meaningful impact in the state rather than the duration of its time in office.
