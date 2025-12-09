W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Fubara Joins APC 

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, December 9th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Fubara announced his defection at a stakeholders meeting held at the government house in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Speaking, the governor said, “We can’t support President (Tinubu) if we don’t fully identify with him.

Punch 

