Fubara Joins APC 

Tuesday, December 9th, 2025
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Fubara announced his defection at a stakeholders meeting held at the government house in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.
Speaking, the governor said, “We can’t support President (Tinubu) if we don’t fully identify with him.
Punch
