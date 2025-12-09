Fubara Joins APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Fubara announced his defection at a stakeholders meeting held at the government house in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Speaking, the governor said, “We can’t support President (Tinubu) if we don’t fully identify with him.

Punch