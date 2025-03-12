Fubara’s Letter To Rivers Assembly Over S’Court Verdict ‘Useless’ — Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described as “useless”, the letter written to the Rivers State House of Assembly by Governor Siminalayi Fubara seeking an audience with the lawmakers over the implementation of the verdict of the Supreme Court on the political affairs of the state.

Wike, the immediate-past governor of the oil-rich South-South state, made this known on Wednesday during a chat with journalists in Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) powerbroker said Speaker Martins Amaewhule and other lawmakers in the Rivers Assembly are not Fubara’s boys and should be accorded some respect.

Wike said instead of inviting members of the House through a public letter, Fubara should have called Amaewhule and his team via the phone and agreed on a date and time for a meeting.