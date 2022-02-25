Ganduje Has Many Corruption Cases To Answer – Anti-Graft Committee

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has stated that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has several corruption cases to answer.

Sadiq Radda, executive secretary of the committee, disclosed this on Thursday at the 26th Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) assessment held in Abuja.

It could be recalled that Hafsat, wife of Ganduje, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

Hafsat was reported to have been arrested after the petition by her son, Abdulazeez, who claimed his mother was involved in bribery and fraud.

Radda stated that he was surprised by how Ganduje’s son reported his mother to anti-corruption agencies for alleged fraud adding that Governor Ganduje “has many cases to answer while in office and even more after leaving office”.

“You can see in Kano, Ganduje has many cases to answer while in office, he will answer more out of office and sadly for the first time in Nigeria a son is taking his mother to the EFCC,” Radda said.