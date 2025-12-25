Gbajabiamila Not Removed As Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff —Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has dismissed reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu replaced his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, describing the claims as false and urging Nigerians to disregard them.

In a statement, Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that both Gbajabiamila and Muri-Okunola remain in their respective positions.

“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to a viral falsehood circulating on social media suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola. There is absolutely no truth to this story. We advise Nigerians to disregard it entirely,” the statement read.

Onanuga described the viral report as “a fabrication by mischievous purveyors of fake news whose sole aim is to create disharmony within the government,” and called on media outlets to verify information before publishing or sharing content on social media.

“The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff,” the statement added.