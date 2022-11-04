Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Football

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gerard Pique, one of Barcelona and Spain’s all-time greats – has announced his shock retirement from football.

This Saturday will be the 35-year-old’s final game for his beloved club, the culmination of a legendary career, but also the climax of a chaotic few months during which he endured a high-profile break-up with Shakira and was at loggerheads with his paymasters.

The Spanish defender, who has enjoyed 14 glittering years with Barcelona, will play his last game against Almeria at the Nou Camp.

It will bring the curtain down on one of the great modern careers, with Pique having formed a key part of a number of great Barcelona teams in addition to having won a European Championship and the World Cup with the national side.

Posting a video on social media announcing his shock retirement, Pique was filmed at various Barcelona landmarks including the Nou Camp as he narrated a message to the club’s supporters or ‘culers’.

‘Culers, I have something to tell you. The last months, weeks, lots have been talking about me,’ he says.

‘Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me. Like many of you, I’ve always been a Barca fan. I was born into a football-loving family of Barca fans.

‘From a very young age, I did not want to become a football player, I wanted to play for Barca. I have been thinking a lot about that kid lately, about what little Gerard would have thought had all his dreams come true.

‘That he would make it to the Barca first team, that he would win every trophy possible. That he would become a European champion and world champion. That he would play alongside some of the best players in history, and captain the club and make friends for life.

‘It has been 25 years since I joined Barca, I left and I came back. Football has given me everything. I have always said that I would not be in any other team after I left Barca, and that is how it will be.

‘This Saturday’s game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barca to my children, like my family did with me. And you know me, sooner or later, I’ll be back.

‘I’ll see you at the Camp Nou. Long live Barca. Always.’ Pique says.