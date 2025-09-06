Police Rescue Kidnapped Passengers In Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the police command in Edo have rescued 16 of the 29 passengers abducted on Friday evening along Benin-Auchi road by suspected kidnappers.

CSP Moses Yamu, spokesperson of the command confirmed this on Saturday in Benin while reacting to the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen attacked an 18-seater bus, which belonged to the New Edo Line Transport Company and two other vehicles, where the 29 passengers were forcefully taken away.

Sources said the gunmen ambushed the buses on the Sobe axis of the road and dragged the victims into the bush.

Shortly after the incident, the sources said a team of security operatives comprising police, army, local vigilantes and hunters went for bush combing to rescue some of the victims.

Yamu said that the 16 passengers were rescued unhurt, assuring that the police would leave no stone unturned to rescue others. (NAN)