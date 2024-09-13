GOCOP Partners NCDMB, EMADEB, Dangote, NCAA, Setraco, UBA, NCC, Others for 2024 Conference

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Partners for the eighth annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) have begun to emerge with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Emadeb Group and Dangote Group leading the train of partners for the event slated for Thursday, October 3, 2024 at the Reverton Hotel, GRA Lokoja, Kogi State.

The chairman of the 2024 Conference Planning Committee, Danlami Nmodu, mni, also listed other partners to include Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Setraco Nigeria Limited, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), according to a statement by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Sir Remmy Nweke.

Nmodu was also quoted as saying that the eighth conference would center on the theme: “Nigeria: Tackling Insecurity, Power Deficit, and Transitioning to Digital Economy” and will hold on Thursday, October 3, 2024 from 10am. The keynote will be delivered by former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyle Imoke.

Additional partners for 2024, he said, comprised the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Access Bank plc, Zenith Bank plc, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Fidelity Bank plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (STI), Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

A major highlight of this year’s conference, Nmodu said, is a business luncheon with GOCOP partners on Wednesday, 2 October, at the same venue, while the conference itself would hold on Thursday, October 3.

Nmodu noted that the 8th edition would be chaired by former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman, with the former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Retd) and the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida as Guest Speakers, while a Professor of Political Science at the Federal University Lokoja, Prof. Rotimi Ajayi and an edutainment communicator and veteran broadcaster, Ms Debrah M. Ogazuma are panellists.

Nmodu recalled that GOCOP conference 2023 was chaired by the JAMB Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof Ishaq Olarenwaju Oloyede, while the first Nigerian Professor of Capital Market, Prof. Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke was the keynote speaker.

Previous speakers at the annual conference consisted of Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto who delivered the 2019 lecture on “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward.”

In 2021, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, keynoted the Conference in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19. He spoke on: “Post Covid-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

In 2022, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, delivered the keynote entitled “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

GOCOP was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism.

Membership of the Guild is a constellation of editors and senior journalists who, having distinguished themselves in their various positions in the print and electronic media, ventured into online publishing which is both the present and future of journalism globally.

The Guild has over 104 corporate publishers as members.