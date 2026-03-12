God Ordained My Presidency, Says Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has said that his rise to Nigeria’s presidency was part of a divine plan.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during an interfaith iftar, Tinubu said he is committed to good governance, upholding the rule of law, and preserving democratic values. He hosted members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee and leaders of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

In a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu highlighted the need to strengthen electoral institutions, processes, and systems across all political parties. He also called for the adoption of direct primaries to give party members a bigger role in choosing candidates.

Describing himself as a committed democrat, Tinubu pledged to continue promoting Nigeria’s unity while upholding the law. He recalled his struggle for democracy, saying, “Some of us had been bruised struggling for it. We were detained, we protested, we had street demonstrations, we went into exile and all of that. We formed NADECO. I followed the leadership destiny that God has chosen for me. There’s no doubt about it.”