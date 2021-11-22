Godfrey Okoye University Confers Award On Ex-Enugu APC Chair, Dr. Nwoye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In recognition of his performance while in office, and support to the Godfrey Okoye University Enugu, the faculty of law of the institution, has conferred on the immediate past Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu State chapter, Dr. Ben Nwoye an award of Excellence in Leadership.

Dr. Nwoye received the award when he hosted students from Law Faculty of the University in his country home- Amurri Ancient Kingdom, Nkanu West Council Area of Enugu State, South- East Nigeria, during the 2nd annual picnic exercise he organized for the future lawyers.

The Dean, of the Faculty, Professor Gozie Ogbodo, while presenting the award to the former Enugu APC boss, said the choice of Dr. Nwoye was informed by his uncommon leadership acumen and the enormous achievements he recorded while he piloted Affairs of the party in the state.

According to him, “This is our very small token to express our appreciation for the very sterling leadership qualities that Dr. Ben has given to the APC in Enugu state.

Professor added: “He was there from the inception of the party in the state and has grown the APC to be a platform to reckon with in Enugu State.

The Dean noted that Dr. Nwoye has been a good friend of the faculty, as well as very supportive, and has been with them all the way.

“He has been very consistent from the beginning till date. In every stage of our development, he has always been there for us and have shown tremendous support in everything we do.

Responding, the elated Dr. Nwoye, expressed joy over the recognition, stressing, “am indeed overwhelmed by this gesture from Godfrey Okoye University”.

He stressed that he never knew that “people were watching what him while in office as APC Chairman, and what i do.

He however, promised to continue to identify with the institution, describing the university as a fantastic citadel of learning.

Speaking to the law students, the APC Chieftain challenged them to strive to be good because “we have too many lawyers all over the world but we have extremely few good lawyers.

“So whatever you plan to do, make yourself one of the few good ones.” he charged them.

He noted that lawyers play a vital role in any society and are responsible for determining the right and wrong in all spheres of human life.

The Ex- Enugu APC Chief, therefore, reminded them, the future lawyers that the society places a lot of responsibilities on lawyers because their job is to “judge and your job is to tell the truth.”

Highlights of the annual ceremony includes a guided tour into nature in a reserved forest, dancing competition, among others.