Osun Poll: Portable Apologises To Davido Over Comment Against Adeleke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nigerian singer, portable has apologized to his colleague, Davido over the uncomplimentary remarks he made in the build-up to the Osun State governorship elections.

African Examiner recalls that in the last governorship elections in the state, Davido supported his uncle, Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party, and Portable campaigned for Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the heat of the campaign, Portable made some cryptic remarks about Davido.

“Open your ears and listen. My father is not a rich man. I am glory. I am the one who made my family rich. Support who support you. They ran to unfollow us,” he said at that time.

Thereafter, Davido unfollowed the controversial music star on Instagram.

Portable finally apologized to Davido after the insistence of the Onitigbo of Tigbo-Ilu Land, Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, the traditional ruler that conferred a chieftaincy title on him.

“There is nothing between me and Davido. I was called for a job there and I collected money. Davido and I do not have issues. Meanwhile, whatever happens, there is no problem. I am a child of God. I am not fighting with anyone. I am looking for money. Fans of Davido kindly forgive me. I am sorry,” he said.