Umahi Slams Indefinite Suspension On Ebonyi Auditor General Over Poor Performance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ebonyi State governor Engr. David Umahi has directed the Auditor General of the State, Mr. Samuel Uduma to proceed on an indefinite suspension over alleged poor performance.

A statement from the Secretary to the State government, SSG, Mr. Ugballa Kenneth, weekend said the suspension takes effect from July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Mr Uguru Emmanuel Arua has been announced as Acting Auditor General of the state.

Following the development, the state government has set up a 4-man committee to reorganize and reposition the State Auditor General’s Office, as well as audit all accounts and manpower of State government, all Local Government Areas accounts starting from 2015 – 2019, 2019 – 2020 and mid- term report of 2021.

African Examiner recalls that Umahi, had on Tuesday this week, ordered the sack of all zonal Education Supervisors in the State over alleged corruption.























