Gov. Otti Meets Oyingbo, Ladipo, Alaba Market Leaders; Vows To Boost Business In Abia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has assured traders of adequate security measures, a business-friendly atmosphere, and a conducive environment to invest and conduct business in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce, and Industry, Nwaka Inem.

Otti expressed his administration’s readiness to create physical infrastructural development and facilities that would serve as a one-stop business hub for investors and traders.

In a meeting with the leaders of Alaba International Market, Oyingbo, Ladipo, and the United Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria, he highlighted the state government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for businesses.

“We assure you of road construction and maintenance, security, and the elimination of double taxation.

“We reassure you that we are taking the issue of security seriously and have put measures in place to ensure safety,” Otti said.

He urged traders to take advantage of the new investment opportunities in Abia, emphasising that the state was open for business and ready for growth./NAN