Club President Okwor, Offers University Scholarship To Member To Study Music

…..As Body Holds Xmas Carol In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non- denominational faith based organization, under the banner of 12-24 Club committed in sharing God’s kingdom values among the people, especially youths, via Music, has awarded scholarship to one of its male member, Mr. Zion Malarchy, to enable him study Music at the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN.

The body, founded in 2011, and registered in Nigeria as a non- governmental organization NGO in 2012, said it has been using the power of Music to reach out to the world with the massage of Jesus Christ and the love of God that changes the world.

Speaking with Newsmen Sunday night at the end of its 2022 Christmas Carol event held in Enugu, president of the organization, Engr. Macdonald Ejiofor Okwor, explained that 12-24 is an NGO that reaches out to the youths.

According to him, “through the platform of music we identify the music skills in you, pick you up and promote you, adding that they sponsor such individual with a view to ensuring that the person reaches his or her climax by the special Grace of God.

He stated that the Scholarship beneficiary has been a committed member with a very wonderful skill in music hence, the need to promote the talent, and make him realize it to the fullest through becoming a professional in music.

The president, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Chidimma Beauty Okwor, further stated that “this is why some of our programmes are tailored towards talent discovery and promotion.

“The 12- 24 Club which started in Lagos, South West Nigeria, is a world -wide organization, although, we are still capturing cities. It’s our hope that before the end of next year, we would have captured more than 70 percent cities in Nigeria.

He said it’s core values includes, holiness, faith, unity, love, dexterity and diligence, while her mission statement is to provide high quality music that glorifies God and create an all- time spirit filled worship atmosphere/ experience for salvation, healing and deliverance to souls, using both religious and social platforms.

Okwor, also hinted that the organization’s primary goal is to win millions of souls especially youths every year for Christ through Music.

“Our vision is to be faithful servants of our lord Jesus Christ and a leading gospel music group” added.

“We equally believe that salvation is by Grace alone and is a free gift from God through the sacrifice of his son, the lord Jesus Christ. Salvation establishes an eternal relationship that can never be broken.

He added: “We also believe that living the Christian life is not a ‘religion’ of rules, but rather, a relationship with Jesus Christ, and the strength of such relationship will dictate the degree to which we are willing to pursue a life that is pleasing to God” Okwor posited.

The beneficiary, whose joy knew no bounds, expressed appreciation to the president and his family, saying it’s a dream come through

Highlights of the colourful ceremony was presentation of assorted Carol songs by various gospel musical groups that graced the event.