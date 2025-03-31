Governor Mbah Approves LOC For Enugu National Sports Festival 2026

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has officially approved the composition of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 23rd National Sports Festival to be hosted by Enugu in 2026.

“This committee, chaired by the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barrister Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu (Jr) is composed of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in sports administration, event management, and youth development” said the Ministry.

A statement made available to Sports writers Monday in Enugu by Dan Onwuegbuna,

Director, Information Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports, stated that “the approved LOC members have been carefully selected for their competence, dedication, and exceptional contributions to the sporting sector.

“Their collective expertise will ensure the successful planning and execution of a world-class National Sports Festival that will not only showcase Enugu as a leading sports hub but also establish new standards of excellence for the event.

“The committee comprises the following esteemed members: Bamiduro Olumide, a respected sports management expert and former national badminton champion, serving as Secretary General.

“Mary Onyali, Former world-class athlete with extensive international sporting experience, Aku Akazu, a lawyer with specialization in sports management.

Others are Victor Okorie, Elite athlete representative and member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Blessing Chisalam Ekwe, COO of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria and a FIFA-licensed agent.

“Davidson Owumi, Highly experienced sports administrator, current COO of the Nigeria Professional Football League and former General Manager of Enugu Rangers Football Club

Tony Ugwu – Chairman, Enugu State Football Association.

“Henry Chinedu Okorie – Executive Member of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Nigerian Athletics Athletes Commission.

Also to serve in the Committee, includes Jonathan Nnaji, President of Nigeria’s Modern Pentathlon Federation, Vice President of the Africa Modern Pentathlon Confederation and Executive Board Member of the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

Boniface Onovo, Director of Organizing, Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“Ephraim Ochonma, Director of Coaching, Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports, Obiora Obasi, Technical Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner, Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“The Enugu State Government expresses its full confidence in this esteemed team and their ability to organize and deliver an outstanding National Sports Festival.

“Their leadership will play a crucial role in fostering athletic excellence, promoting national unity, and driving economic development through sports.

Reacting to the approval, the state sports Commissioner, Ekweremadu (Jr), reaffirmed the state’s commitment to hosting a festival of international standards.

He said: “This committee is made up of some of the most capable and experienced individuals in the sports industry.

“With their expertise and our government’s unwavering support, Enugu 2026 will be an extraordinary event that leaves a lasting legacy.”

Preparations are already in motion, and further updates will be provided as the LOC begins its work in earnest.