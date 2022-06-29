NEMA Receives 131 Stranded Nigerians From Libya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday received 131 stranded Nigerians from Libya at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, who was represented by the acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development in Lagos.

Farinloye said that the stranded Nigerians arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 7:20 p.m with Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG.

He said that the returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme.

Farinloye also said that the programme was meant for the distressed Nigerians who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.

According to him, the returnees are 31 male adults, 72 female adults, 11 boys, six girls, four female infants and seven male infants were brought back to the country.

He disclosed that the batch IOM brought the total number of voluntary assisted returnees from Libya to 1,052 this year.