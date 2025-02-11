Governor, Not Father Of My Unborn Child – Nengi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former housemate on Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Nengi Hampson, has refuted claims that she is pregnant with a child fathered by a Nigerian governor.

The African Examiner writes that there were rumours that the 27-year-old reality TV star had given birth with a 65-year-old governor and had even become his fifth wife.

Reacting, Nengi, in a recent post on X frowned at the rumours saying that she should have ignored it but because of people she holds in high esteem, she responded to it.

“As much as I believe social media lies aren’t worth my time, I’ve come to accept that we live in a world where people are quick to spread lies without limits so let me be clear, I’m not pregnant for any Governor,” she writes.

“I’ve chosen to speak coz this isn’t just an attack on me, it involves people I hold in the highest regard, and I won’t allow a beautiful, personal part of my life to be turned into something ugly.”

Although, she confirmed the pregnancy but she did not divulge the identity of her partner but she wished her followers a happy Valentine’s weekend as she stated about her wish to “enjoy my pregnancy in peace”.

“While I continue to mind my own business and enjoy my pregnancy in PEACE, I wish y’all Love and a happy Valentine’s weekend,” she added.

It is worth recalling that Nengi rose to prominence after she featured on BBNaija season 5, which Laycon won.

Also, in 2020, she was appointed as the senior special assistant on girl child development to Duoye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa state.