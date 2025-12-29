Group Condemns Disinheritance Customary Practice For Female Child In Igbo Land

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non governmental organization NGO, Women and Orphans Rights to Family Assets Foundation (WORFAF), has condemned in strong terms the practice of female disinheritance in Igbo land, saying such continued dispossession of women and other vulnerable persons under the guise of customary practice offends the principles of justice, equity and Constitutional supremacy.

In what it termed advocacy statement signed by its Executive Director, Nwadi Elobuike, and made available to newsmen on Sunday, the organization, stated that “WORFAF stands in solidarity with Kelechi and Chinwendu Okorie, two daughters of Eluama Uzuakoli in Bende L.G.A. of Abia State who have found the courage to speak out against the painful practice of female disinheritance”

“We condemn the continued dispossession of women and vulnerable others under the guise of customary practice. Such acts stand in direct violation of binding judicial authorities, including Ukeje v. Ukeje and Mojekwu v. Mojekwu, and offend the principles of justice, equity and Constitutional supremacy.

According to the group, “the law affirms that a daughter is as much a child of her father as a son, with equal rights to family property”

It noted that “Ndi Igbo pride themselves as a people of justice, fairness and respect for lineage. Yet, in many communities today, daughters are still unjustly denied their rightful place in their fathers’ homes.

“The ordeal of Kelechi and Chinwendu is regrettably, not an isolated case. Many other daughters remain silent, some out of ignorance of the law, others out of fear and intimidation”

“WORFAF commends the courage of Kelechi and Chinwendu Okorie for refusing to accept injustice in silence.

“We also acknowledge the support already extended to them by the Member representing Bende South Constituency of Abia State, Honourable Emmanuel Ndubuisi as well as concerned lawyers from their community”

“In furtherance of justice and the rule of law, WORFAF fully endorses the sisters’ demand that all unlawful occupants of their late parents’ property be compelled to vacate, being the only lawful and equitable resolution of this matter.

“We call on all relevant authorities to ensure compliance. Any attempt to frustrate or dilute this demand will be viewed as a willful perpetuation of gender based injustice and resisted by all lawful means”

It said “WORFAF will continue to monitor this matter closely and will not relent in its advocacy until fairness and equity are upheld” the statement concluded