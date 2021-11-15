Group Condemns Planned Sale Of Pre-Prepaid Meters To Electricity Consumers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), called the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, has decried the plan to sell pre-payment meters to electricity consumers in the country.

The group’s position is contained in a statement issued by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

It called on the electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to shelve the proposal.

It said the plan was capable of worsening the plight of many Nigerians.

It therefore urged the DISCOs to continue with the distribution of meters at no cost to consumers.

According to the NGO, the plan is coming at a time Nigerians are struggling to pay electricity tariffs.

It argued that it would be insensitivity on the part of NERC and DISCOs to sell meters since many households had yet to get free meters as earlier approved by the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government fully paid for meters and gave directive that they be given free of charge to Nigerians, therefore, anything to the contrary is grand corruption in display.

“Nigerians cannot pay for electricity meters that have been fully paid for by the Federal Government,’’ it said.

The group called on the National Assembly and relevant anti-graft agencies to probe the activities of NERC and DISCOs to ascertain what happened to the meters that were procured to be shared free of charge to Nigerians.

It also called on the federal government to wade into the issue and ensure that Nigerians get the meters free of charge as earlier approved.























