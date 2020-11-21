Group Petitions Ugwuanyi, Condemns Use Of Arbitrary Power To Grab Citizens Properties

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu based popular human rights body, Civil Rights Realization and Advancement Network (CRRAN), has decried incessant use of arbitrary power by governments in Nigeria, Enugu state inclusive in forcefully taking over, or demolishing citizens lawful properties without compensation, just as it petitions Governor Ugwuanyi, on a particular lingering case in Enugu.

It condemned in strong terms a case in Enugu where agents of the state government demolished and forcefully took over, and annexure a citizen of the state, one Mr. Emmanuel Ozoko’s property to the new Kenyatta market, Ugwuaji premises without compensation.

The organization, in a letter dated 20/11/2020, addressed to the Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on the matter on behalf of the victim, urged him to use his good office to revisit the case for the interest of justice.

It said: “We write to you in respect of the above-mentioned matter on behalf of Mr. Emmanuel Ozoko of Late Ven. C.N. Ozoko’s Compound Umuchaigwo, Edem-Ani, Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu.

“Mr Ozoko said he used his hard-earned savings to buy 3 plots of land at Ngene Idide, in Ugwuaji, Enugu South Local Government Area, Enugu, from the representatives of Isiagu village, Ugwuaji, Enugu in 2009.

“The copy of the registered power of Attorney in respect of the property is attached to this letter.



CRRAN in the petition signed by its president, Barrister Olu Omotayo, made available to African Examiner Friday in Enugu, described the act as injustice.

According to the rights group, the victim “said; surprisingly some agents of the state government moved into the land with caterpillars and demolished the fenced property alongside other people’s properties in the area and immediately annexed it to part of the New Kenyatta market under construction and fenced it, while the remaining part were carved out to some unknown persons.

It informed the governor via the petition that Mr. Ozoko “said he has been in unchallenged possession of the property since 2009, and recollected that it was this same property some criminals killed 3, Hausa Keke Napep operators in January 2016, and bury them in the foundation of the fence.

“Ozoko added he was arrested for murder as the owner of the land before God vindicated him and the real killers were arrested, and that nobody came out as the owner of the land at those trying period not even the state government came out to claim ownership.



Demand/Action Sought:

“We submit that the government should at all times refrain from arbitrary use of power against citizens; even if the government wants to make public use of a citizens property, the citizen should be given proper notice and adequate compensation paid, not just to move earth moving equipment thereto, destroy the property and forcefully take it over.



“We urge you to in the interest of justice have a second thought in respect of this case and ensure that justice is done in respect of this case as the circumstance of this case demands.

