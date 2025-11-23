Group Urges Tinubu, Atiku To Back Southeast Candidate For President in 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2027 general election, a group, under the banner of Emerging Leaders Institute, ( ELI), has rekindled a call for Nigeria president of Igbo extraction, in 2027 to redress imbalance in the governance equation in Nigeria where South East seems to have been neglected or relegated to the background.

The group urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to seek re-election in 2027, but leave the stage for Ndigbo to rise up to the rostrum.

Also, the organization asked former vice president, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, to shelve his Presidential ambition to make way for an Igbo man to emerge president in 2027 as it was done for the South West in 1999.

The group made the call in Enugu at a one-day leadership conference christened: “2007 General Elections: Rethinking South East Leadership Roadmap through shared regional goal,” marked with lectures and interactions on the Nigerian leadership question.

In order to fill this void, participants at the Conference resolved to form themselves into a strong non-partisan political union, by the name, SOUTH EAST ENLIGHTENMENT GROUP (SEEG) to champion the enlightenment of the South East and foster cooperation and friendship across regions for the realization of the President of Nigeria of South East extraction.

They argued that since Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the traditional rulers, the Governors, the National and State House of Assembly members, Council Chairmen and Councillors have all failed woefully in providing leadership and guidance for the South East, there is need to form an organization that will push for Igbo interest, hence the SEEG.

In a communique issued at the end of the conference, the group resolved that, “the South East should have the exclusivity to produce the President of Nigeria in 2027, and to this end called on political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South East.

According to them, “That the South East will identify with political parties that filed their presidential candidate from the South East.

“That the South East will vote out any South East Governor or candidate that works against the realization of the President of Nigeria of South East extraction.

The added “That President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not to run for second tenure in office but to support a South Easterner to clinch the presidency for a single term to complete 8 years presidency in the South after which the presidency should return to the North.

The body said “That former Vice President Atiku Abubakar should not run for presidency in 2027 but to support a South Easterner to clinch the presidency for a single term to complete 8 years presidency in the South after which the presidency should return to the North.

“That the South East electorate will be mobilized as never before to record at least 90 percent voter turn-out in the 2027 General Elections.”

The communique was signed on behalf of the South East Enlightenment Group, SEEG by Dr. Godwin Udibe, Prof. Jehu Onyekwere Nnaji; Prof. Ifeanyi Chris Onodugo; Sir Arc. Victor Okolo; Hon. Chief Barr. John Nwobodo (JP); Comrade Ibuchukwu Ezike; Dr. Kenneth Nwankwo; Mr. Amechi Ezugwu and Dr. James Odoh, respectively.