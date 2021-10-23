Gunmen Attacked Correctional Centre In Oyo, Releasing Inmates- Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unknown gunmen on Friday night attacked the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo Town, releasing unspecified number of inmates at the facility.

Mr Olarewaju Anjorin, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State Command, confirmed the attack on Saturday in Ibadan.

Anjorin said that the attack happened around 9.50 p.m on Friday.

African Examiner reports that the attackers were heavily armed and engaged the guards in a fierce gun battle before freeing some inmates.

Anjorin said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that the place was attacked and some of the awaiting inmates were set free.

“I am there right now with the Controller and some other senior officers doing assessment of the damage done to the facility.

“Now, we cannot ascertain the numbers of the inmates freed or people that get injured, but definitely, I will be given you an update later.”

NAN
























