2023: CNPP Denies Endorsing Ex- President Jonathan

…Says Use Of Its Acronym For Such Endorsement is a Deliberate Deception

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has denied endorsing ex- Nigeria’s president, Goodluck Jonathan for the 2003 presidential race.

It therefore, called on Nigerians to beware as it has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group said the use of its acronym to endorse former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was “carried out by shallow-minded individuals who deliberately want to deceive the general public.”

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, made available to African Examiner Wednesday in Enugu said that it has been inundated with calls by stakeholders seeking clarification on the reported endorsement of Jonathan using the CNPP acronym.

“The CNPP, as the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“As a matter of clarification, CNPP does not endorse any candidate as the membership of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) cut across all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria.

“The CNPP therefore urges Nigerians and the international community to note that it did not at any time endorsed any candidate.

“Any endorsement, using the CNPP acronym, is by lazy persons depraved of ideas who deliberately want to deceive unsuspecting public”, the statement noted.