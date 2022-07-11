Gunmen Invade Osun Labour Party Gov Candidate’s Residence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked the residence of the Labour Party candidate for the July 16 Osun governorship poll, Lasun Yusuf, situated in Ilobu, Osun State.

Wole Oladimeji, the media aide to Lasun Yusuff, who confirmed the attack, stated that the ex-deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and members of his family, who had come back home to celebrate the Eid Kabir festival were all at home when the attackers struck in the early hours of Monday.

According to Oladimeji, when the attackers could not gain access into the building, they fired shots from outside the compound, aiming at the upper floor of the storey building where bedrooms are, and destroyed the aluminum windows.

He also disclosed that Lasun and some members of his family were inside when the attack took place. However, no casualty was recorded.

“It is true. My principal is already working on informing security agents of the development. He was in the house with members of his family. But no one was injured.

“They fired into the upper floor of the storey building where bedrooms are because they could not gain entrance into the building,” Oladimeji said.