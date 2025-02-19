Halima Abubakar Asks Kogi For Financial Help Amid Health Struggle

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has appealed for financial assistance from the Kogi state government as she battles an unknown illness.

It is worth recalling that in 2022, Abubakar disclosed that she had retired from acting movies because of her health concerns. She did not disclose the details of the ailment she was suffering from.

Also, she alleged that she dated the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Suleiman Johnson, saying her health issues stemmed from the relationship.

Suleman reacted with a defamation lawsuit and the actress was made to pay a N10 million fine.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Abubakar broke down in tears as she announced that she has been hiding her “health struggles with media filters”.

“Hi everybody. People are confused, saying what’s going on. I’m not feeling fine up till now, I’m just good at being strong and pretending that I am okay,” she said.

“This is me, but every day you see me post pictures with a filter. That is a filter from TikTok, but this is how I look. I didn’t want to post a picture looking like this. And some of you would be laughing, what is funny?

“I have gone to the hospital, I actually go to Turkish hospital, which is one of the biggest in Nigeria. This is not me.

“You sacked me from Nollywood, which is okay, but what is all this betrayal? They said I was never sick, that I was lying. I was in the village for more than a year and I just returned here because the hospital I use is close by. There is nothing wrong with me medically.

“My own best friend says I am lying, that I am acting. How can someone be acting sick? Do I look like someone who is acting to you?

“You are a wicked person, and you are evil. God will punish you for saying I am lying. Do you know how many people I’ve been begging?

“I have practically been begging everybody so they can support me for my medication. I have so many things to do medically including MRI and blood pressure check.”

She also accused her colleagues in the film industry of abandoning her saying that she had reached out to people for help.

The actress also called out the Kogi government for not “coming to my aid despite my contributions to the state”.

“The whole of Nollywood do not talk to me. I go from DM to DM to see who will help me,” she added.

“I was rich, I sold everything, three cars and you would think they would be sympathetic.

“To think that I’m from Kogi state. For all the things I have done in the state, you would think they would come to my rescue but no they didn’t. Kogi government, you are supposed to take care of your own.”

The actress uploaded her account details as she appealed to the Kogi government for financial support in an accompanying caption.

“Help me, I’m tired of begging people. Please tag Kogi state government,” the caption reads.