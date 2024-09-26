W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Hardship: FG Announces Plans To Tax More Nigerians

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Thursday, September 26th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the present economic hardship, the Nigerian government has announced plans to tax more Nigerians and businesses.

This plan is part of the government’s Economic Stabilisation Bills which has been approved by the Federal Executive Council on Monday.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, announced this in a statement on his official X account.

According to Oyedele, the initiative termed “Tax Identification Consolidation and Collaboration (TICC)” will help boost Nigeria’s tax base and increase revenue.

He stated that the plan is part of the 15 different tax, fiscal, and establishment laws to promote economic stability and set the country on the path for sustained inclusive growth.

He also disclosed that the Economic Stabilisation Bills have been sent to the National Assembly for approval.

“Introduction of ‘Tax Identification Consolidation and Collaboration (TICC)’ initiative to expand the tax base, widen the tax net, and create a level playing field for businesses”, he stated.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=98005

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

ACCESS

NNPCL

FIDELITY

SHELL

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us