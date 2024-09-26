Hardship: FG Announces Plans To Tax More Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the present economic hardship, the Nigerian government has announced plans to tax more Nigerians and businesses.

This plan is part of the government’s Economic Stabilisation Bills which has been approved by the Federal Executive Council on Monday.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, announced this in a statement on his official X account.

According to Oyedele, the initiative termed “Tax Identification Consolidation and Collaboration (TICC)” will help boost Nigeria’s tax base and increase revenue.

He stated that the plan is part of the 15 different tax, fiscal, and establishment laws to promote economic stability and set the country on the path for sustained inclusive growth.

He also disclosed that the Economic Stabilisation Bills have been sent to the National Assembly for approval.

“Introduction of ‘Tax Identification Consolidation and Collaboration (TICC)’ initiative to expand the tax base, widen the tax net, and create a level playing field for businesses”, he stated.