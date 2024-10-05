Hoodlums Set Akwa Ibom Electoral Commission Office Ablaze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hoodlums have set the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission office in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state on fire.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television in Uyo, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John, revealed that hoodlums orchestrated the fire, but the electoral materials remained untouched, and the election continued as scheduled.

“Some hoodlums partially set the AKISIEC office in Ibiono Ibom ablaze, but the election materials remained intact. The election is also ongoing,” she said.

She added that “security has been beefed up at all AKISIEC offices and strategic locations across the state to prevent further sabotage”.

John asserted that the police are working tirelessly to ensure the elections proceed without a hitch.