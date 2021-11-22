Hotel, Houses Burnt As Gunmen Kill Soldier In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen on Monday afternoon killed a military officer when they attacked some soldiers in Awo Mmamma in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

In reprisal, military men regrouped, stormed the town and allegedly burnt a hotel, cars, houses and shops.

The incident which happened at Ishieke junction in the area has caused panic in the community.

Many indigenes of the community have fled as soldiers took over the community.

A source disclosed that “some hoodlums attacked some soldiers at Ishieke junction in Awo Mmamma and killed one of them. They zoomed off towards Ihiala in Anambra State. Later soldiers invaded the area and caused havoc in the area by setting a hotel, cars, houses and stalls on fire.”

The police spokesperson for the state command, Micheal Abattam, didn’t respond to a text message sent to him by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.

Also, the spokesperson for the 34 Artillery Brigade Command, Owerri, Sunday Akuga, didn’t take several calls put to his mobile number.