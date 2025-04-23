How I Wore 1 Shirt And Trouser For 4 Years – Rotimi Amaechi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, has opened up concerning the abject poverty that characterised his early life saying that he once wore the same shirt and trousers for almost four years.

Amaechi made this revelation during an interview with the Daily Sun as he talked about his struggles growing up in the streets of Port Harcourt, where to even get enough to eat was a challenge.

“I grew up in Port Harcourt. Poverty was everywhere, we couldn’t feed, you can hardly eat three times a day, and you can hardly change your clothes,” Amaechi said.

Now a huge political figure who served two terms as governor and also two terms as minister, Amaechi talked about how poverty spurred him to be ambitious.

“In fact, when I tell people that I wore a shirt and a trouser for nearly four years, most people don’t believe it, but my classmates will tell you,” he added.

Recalling his school days, Amaechi talked about how his past circumstances once disturbed how people perceived him.

He said: “Because we were very poor, we didn’t have money to feed, we didn’t have clothes to wear, you people didn’t give us attention. You people didn’t think we had a bright future.”

Irrespective of his poor background, Amaechi’s journey saw him becoming the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and he also contested in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries in 2022, where he emerged second.

“So, for me, I am as simple as life can give,” he concluded.