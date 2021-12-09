How Obasanjo Diabolically Double-Crossed APC Chieftain, Bisi Akande – Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday claimed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s diabolically double-crossing Chief Bisi Akande, the All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain, cost him his second term aspiration.

Buhari stated that Obasanjo’s diabolical acts stifled Akande’s governorship aspiration.

President Buhari disclosed this at the public presentation of the autobiography of Akande, titled: “My Participations,” in Lagos State.

He said: “It is common knowledge that Akande was the victim – along with other AD Governors – of a diabolical double-cross which ended his gubernatorial career. Only the steadfast Asiwaju Bola Tinubu escaped the electoral massacre masterminded by President Obasanjo.

”Desperately disappointed though he was, and being a good Muslim, he accepted this setback as part of the trials of life. He looked to the future of service to the country.”

Buhari described Akande as a ‘‘perfect public officer” and the type of person he would like to go into the jungle with.

The president also stated that the APC chieftain retained his ‘‘inflexible integrity,” in and out of public office as he never accepted or offered bribes.