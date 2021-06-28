Ikpeazu Moves To Dump PDP For APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely few months after Chairman of South East Governors forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, dumped the people’s Democratic party PDP, for the All progressive Congress APC, there are strong indications that his Abia State Counterpart, Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, may have also concluded plans to join him in the Nigeria’s ruling party.

The Abia Governor, who is alleged to have been persuaded and convinced by the leader of APC in South East geo political zone of Nigeria, and governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinmma, is likely to officially announced his detection any moment from now.

A Source close to the Abia PDP chapter, who craved anonymity told our Correspondent that “we are still watching, even though, there is no smoke without fire.

“For me, if the Abia governor eventually decamps to the APC, I won’t be surprise, because he is a Nigerian politician. And you know that what matters to every politician, especially the contemporary breeds is personal interest.

“My brother, I don’t want to make further comments on this issue for now, let’s be watching how it’s going to play out.

However, to lay credence to the speculation, Ikpeazu, who is currently serving his second term in office, weekend played host to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

It was gathered that the National leadership of APC have perfected plans to officially receive Ikpeazu and Governor Matawalle Bello of Zamfara State, after which two others of the major opposition party will follow suit.

It was learnt that Ikpeazu, had wanted to defect to the APC in 2020, but due to the lingering face- off between him and Ex- governor of the state, who is correctly the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, the plan could not work out.

Senator Kalu, also doubles as the Chairman of the Abia State APC Caucus.

However, it was gathered that Ikpeazu, decided to resurrect the move following a peaceful truce reached between him and Senator Kalu which was brokered by governors Uzodimma, Umahi, and some top APC Chieftains from the South East states.

Recall that after several months of speculations of the defections of Ebonyi State governor, Umahi and that of Cross River State, professor Ayade, the duo have since officially dumped their former party, the PDP, for the ruling APC.

African Examiner equally recalls that a serving commissioner in Ikpeazu’s Cabinet, had few weeks after Ayade’s defection, hinted that his Boss, governor Ikpeazu was making serious moves to do same.

It’s also learnt that the dissolution of the Zamfara state executive council on Tuesday is part of Governor Bello Matawalle’s arrangment for decamping to the ruling APC.























