How Tinubu’s Speech Rekindled Hope Of A Brighter Future – Doyin Okupe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Doyin Okupe, a former presidency spokesperson, has stated that the speech of President Bola Tinubu on the #EndBadGovernance protest was not disappointing but rekindled the hope of Nigerians.



The African Examiner recalls that on August 4, the president told the youths protesting against the pervasive economic hardship, that he had heard them “loud and clear”.

Also, President Tinubu talked about the plans of his government to curtail or arrest the situation.

Reacting to this development, in a post on X, Okupe, a former director-general of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, stated that “for the first time, the president clearly stated the precarious and daunting economic situation his administration met on ground”.

“President Bola Tinubu’s speech has not disappointed Nigerians,” Okupe added.

He continued: “He also amplified the strenuous efforts made by his government to reduce the prevailing crippling and stagnating debt servicing ratio from 97 percent of earned revenue to 68 percent.

“In truth, this has been the major cause of our present economic woes and sufferings.

“It is now self-evident that if the fuel subsidy was not removed, it would have been impossible for the government to function.

“And the government will not be able to meet its obligations, without continuing the profligacy of massive and sustained borrowing to fund the subsequent national budgets.”

Okupe also stated that the increase in minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000, huge investments in infrastructure and agriculture are part of the efforts by the government to reduce the increase cost of living.

He added: “This is through the temporary massive importation of foods and removal of tariffs and other import duties on foods, drugs and medical supplies, amongst others, for the next six months.

“I personally believe that this administration’s scorecard or performance compares very well if not better than those of many administrations before it.

“I will therefore with all humility enjoin our youths and the citizens at large to exercise patience and restraint and embrace the opportunity for dialogue which Mr President has offered.

“This speech has cleared the erroneous and mischievous misinformation that President Bola Tinubu is incapable of handling the turbulence in our economy.

“This long awaited but endearing speech has rekindled our renewed hope for a brighter, better and prosperous future for all Nigerians.”