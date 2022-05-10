HURIWA Slams Clarke For Calling For Tenure Extension For Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has enjoined Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to think of the type of legacies he wants to bequeath to generations unborn instead of playing the role of a spoiler who is passionately scheming to destabilize democracy through his unrealistic and toxic proposals.

HURIWA slammed the elder statesman for thinking of a tenure elongation for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We think that when elders talk they should show wisdom rather than make people begin to wonder what type of warped logic is being unleashed,” the group said in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko.

African Examiner had earlier reported that the senior lawyer on Monday in Abuja stated that President Buhari should serve for an extra six months to give him enough time to solve the country’s security challenges.

According to Clarke, with less than a year to the 2023 elections, there was not enough time to solve the insecurity to ensure a safe exercise. Speaking on Arise Television programme, the senior lawyer stated that the constitution provided the President to extend his tenure for six months in the first instance if conditions were not ripe for an election.

Reacting, HURIWA called on Nigerians in their millions to resist the scheme by Buhari to extend his tenure by employing surrogates who would inform the media to tell them about the illogical reasons for a third term for President Buhari

HURIWA continued: “Those who want us the younger ones to call them elders and respect their old age because of what that concept means in a lot of African cultures and cosmological deduction as symbolising wisdom, then these elders must not speak like little minds and make proposals that may imperil the entire nation all because of the pursuit of some selfish ambitions for some alleged or perceived paymasters.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is the major cause of the escalation of violence and terrorism in Nigeria since the last 7 years that he came on board controversially through two very disreputable elections.

“Muhammadu Buhari’s administration gave birth to the insurgency of Fulani terrorists in the North West because of his nepotistic appointments of only Fulani heads of internal security institutions like the DSS, NIA, Immigration, Customs, Police, Prisons, civil defence.

“President Muhammadu Buhari in the last 7 years has left the compromised internal security chiefs who have looked on as Fulani terrorists have amassed assorted military-grade weapons of mass destruction and have shot down military jets.

“Is it by giving him 6 months that he will solve what he refused to resolve in 7 years? Even if you give Muhammadu Buhari till eternity, he can’t improve the security situation because he is grossly incompetent and is a bigoted Islamic religious extremist

“So proposing any extension of tenure after his statutory two terms of 4 years each, is a national suicide and we wonder what the intentions are for this anti- democratic and anti- people position being canvassed by someone who wants us to address him as an elder or is Mr Clarke in another planet these past 7 years?”