I Did Not Date Apostle Suleiman – Georgina Onuoha

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, has denied claims that she once dated popular Nigerian pastor, Johnson Suleman.

The film star made this know while reacting to a list of female celebrities who have allegedly dated the man of God.

She said: “Woke up feeling blissful. Lord thank you for the wonders of my being. I have noticed miscreants coming on my page leaving stupid comments. I will warn you, if you bring your stupidity to my page Ogun will kii you. The Amadioha that will strike you is doing push up. I live my soft life in the most decent way possible.

“If you have issues with people go sought it out and demand justice and reparations if harm was done to you. This mentality of guilt by association needs to stop.

I keep wondering how people wake up with bullshit about others.”

She also stated that she was rumoured to have had an affair with a governor and now a pastor.

“That was how I woke up one morning and saw people demanding I pay back money spent on me by their state governor? And I’m like Governor who? From where to where? California to Delta state? Inu kwa. Na it is pastor who? Ogun kii all you mofos,” she added.

Abeg who help hold the curtains or leg? Ogun kii any idiot that will come on this page to write nonsense. How do you address faceless cowards hiding behind keyboards? I like bold people and I love to place faces. People will say, ignore, don’t acknowledge. Such culture breeds room for impunity. I have been blessed to meet and know amazing people men and women through the course of my life home or abroad because of the nature of our job that creates room for such.”

The actress also slammed those fueling the alleged affair.

“Many have been a blessing to my life for that I am grateful. I will repeat many of us are cut from different fabrics. So please keep your shit life to yourself.

Don’t bring it on my street. The level of joblessness amongst some low-live scumbags is alarming,’ she wrote.

“Time you should use to be productive is spent on gossip page of, “ them say” 🤣🤣. Meanwhile tomorrow you will be looking for “ giveaway” Amadioha kii you there. Awon Oloriburuku omoale jatijati. If your life is miserable, go and consult the oracles in your village. Thank you.”