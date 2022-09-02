10-Year-Old African American Girl Seals Mega Book Distribution Deal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 10-year-old African American girl, Nyla Johnson made history recently when she landed a major book distribution deal in hundreds of stores across the Unites States of America.

Nyla, who is an author and entrepreneur from Rochester, Michigan, is celebrating having a nationwide book distribution deal at more than 250 Meijer store locations across five states. Meijer is one of the largest and fastest-growing big box retailers in the Midwest.

In her debut book of the series which is entitled, “Nyla’s First Day of Kindergarten”, she chronicles an African American girl’s journey from daycare to full-time school.

From meeting new friends and her teacher to playground fun and reading new books, readers can join Nyla and her friends on her first day’s journey into the world of kindergarten!

In real life, the teenage author is a fifth grader at Hugger Elementary in Rochester, Michigan. When she’s not writing or reading, she loves riding her hoverboard, roller skating, and playing with friends outdoors.

In a recent interview on Fox2 News Detroit, she said: “I just think just think above the brain, and I just start writing whatever comes to mind”

Nyla’s First Day of Kindergarten is available as an ebook on Amazon, but the paperback is available through her mom’s publishing company at SoItIsWritten.net

A true entrepreneur at heart, she also has a dog walking business where she fulfills her passion for four-legged friends and helping others in and around the community.

Interestingly, she is also currently working on her second book project, set to be released in the fall of 2022.