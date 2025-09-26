I Didn’t Submit Any Letter To Join APC – Kwankwaso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rabiu Kwankwaso, chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has refuted claims that he submitted a letter of intent in order to join another political party.

The African Examiner writes that Kwankwaso has been heavily linked to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently.

In a statement on Friday, the former governor of Kano tasked the public to rely only on official channels for authentic information.

“We have been alerted to some online statements suggesting that we have submitted a letter of intent to join a political party in the country,” he writes on X.

“We would like to clarify that we have not made any such submission to any party. The public is therefore advised to stay informed of any further information regarding our matter through the established official channels.”

Last Friday, Kwankwaso disclosed that he and his loyalists are prepared to join the APC if certain conditions are adhered to.

“I am willing to engage with the APC, but only under a clear agreement that guarantees full recognition of my political movement, the Kwankwasiyya,” he said.

“My movement and its people are paramount to me, and I cannot abandon them for any political arrangement.”