I Don’t Have Any Personal Grudge With Obasanjo – Anyim Pius Anyim

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Ayim, has shed light on the alleged face-off he had with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Anyim stated that there are no grudges against Obasanjo, as he described the former president as one who has always remained focused and determined in his activities.

Anyim, who had declared his intention to run in the 2023 presidential election, disclosed this when he spoke with Channels Television on Friday.

“I did not have any personal grudge with (former) President Obasanjo,” he said.

“President Obasanjo was a very outstanding President Nigeria ever had. President Obasanjo was focused and determined in all that he wanted to do.”

The former Senate President also stated that there was no rift between him and Obasanjo.

He said: “We had a little disagreement and it was the National Assembly and the Executive; not Pius Anyim and (former) President Obasanjo.

“What brought about the problem was a motion moved by Senator Idris Abubakar from Gombe, it wasn’t a motion moved by me.

“It was the action taken in the Senate that the former President was reacting to, and it was friction between National Assembly and the Executive.

“Of course, being the head of the legislature, I cannot run away from it; I was leading the legislature and he (Obasanjo) was leading the Executive on the other hand, but there was nothing personal.”