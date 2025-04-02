I Feel Depressed Over Emergency Rule –Fubara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State has stated that he feels depressed concerning the situation of things presently in the state.

Fubara’s remark comes on the heels of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

It is worth recalling that Fubara was suspended for six months and a sole administrator oversees the affairs of the state.

Speaking to some Muslim faithful who came to pay him Sallah homage at his private residence, Fubara said: “We assumed that I might feel a bit depressed because of the situation, maybe because of what we are seeing but might not understand.

“But in everything, we have decided to give glory to the Almighty God, so in this season of sharing, love, sacrifice, I want you people to know that I key into your period of festivals.

“You have said it already that our dreams and vision for this state is the society that no man should be oppressed.

“It’s a very important virtue in the cause of this struggle, please be patient and don’t allow anybody to push you into any form of provocation.

“What they want is to destroy this state, what they want is to create problem, and deny you that means of livelihood that you have here and we will not allow it.

“We will continue to operate in a peaceful manner and continue to respect every constituted authority to ensure that this state remains the envy of every other state in Nigeria.”