I Have Been Sick, Did Two Operations’ — Diezani Tells Court Why She’s Based In The UK

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, told the federal high court in the Abuja division that she had been away from the country since May 2015 because of cancer treatment.



This was contained in a writ of summons against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) marked CV/6273/2023. Also, Diezani is asking for damages for N100 billion “for the false, injurious, malicious and libellous publications”.



According to her, the EFCC and AGF defamed her by claiming she is corrupt.

She stated that toward the end of the tenure of the administration of former president, Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, she was diagnosed with “the most aggressive form of breast cancer” which she identified as “Triple Negative Cancer”.

She stated that she quickly flew to England on May 22, 2015 “in order to undertake a critical course of treatment, which consisted of two operations, eight months of intensive chemotherapy and five weeks of radiotherapy”.

Since then, according to her in the court papers, she has remained in England “undergoing medical care and treatment”.

The African Examiner writes that the suit, marked CV/6273/23, was filed by her counsel, Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate.