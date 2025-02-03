I Know Ladoja Has Information On What Killed Bola Ige – Akande

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, has opened up concerning the unresolved assassination of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, alleging that former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, is likely to have important information concerning his death.

Akande made this revelation while speaking with ace broadcaster, Edmund Obilo, in Ibadan, saying that important personalities may have shed more light on the case, including a former Oyo State governor, Lam Adesina, had died.

“There are many things that die with people. I know Lam Adesina went to court over the matter, and I also know his successor, (Rashidi) Ladoja withdrew the case. Ask Ladoja, he would know more about Bola Ige’s death.

“I was the Chief Security Officer of Osun State at the time, not Oyo State. Lam Adesina was the Chief Security Officer of Oyo State and he went to court and the governor that took over from him, Ladoja, withdrew the case from court. He might be able to tell you more. I believe he has more information on Bola Ige’s death,” Akande said.

According to him, Lam Adesina told him many things which he is not be able to say out.

“Because there are many things you don’t want to tell the public. I don’t want to tell anybody. Now Bola Ige is dead and Lam Adesina too is dead, so who will be my witness? Nobody.

“I know Lam Adesina went to court on the matter and Ladoja withdrew the case from court. Ask Ladoja, he would know more about Bola Ige’s death,” he added.

It is worth recalling that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, appointed Ige as Minister of Mines and Power, between 1999 and 2000 and later redeployed to the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation between 2000 and 2001.

However, Ige was assassinated on December 23, 2001, at his Ibadan, Oyo State residence.

Akande disclosed that that the decreased minister who was a chieftain of the opposition Alliance for Democracy, regretted joining the Obasanjo’s Peoples Democratic Party’s administration and he described his death as a “kiss of death”.

When asked whether it was a mistake for Ige to have come to the government of Obasanjo, Akande disagreed, saying that the decision was a collective one between the Afenifere and the Alliance for Democracy.

He said: “I wouldn’t say it’s a mistake. We supported him in joining the government, I mean the Afenifere and the Alliance for Democracy.

“We met under the leadership of (Ayo) Fasanmi in AD. We met under the leadership of Abraham Adesanya in Afenifere and we asked Bola Ige to join the government. Abraham Adesanya asked that we discussed the matter in the AD and we met under Fasanmi, the chairman of AD in the South-West and by acclamation, we asked Bola Ige to join the government.

“We supported him in joining the government. We met under the leadership of Ayo Fasanmi in AD and Abraham Adesanya in Afenifere, and we asked Bola Ige to join. It was a unanimous decision.”

Akande stated that when Obasanjo emerged, he wanted to form a Government of National Unity and that was the reason he wanted Ige to join him.

He said: “Obasanjo met Bola Ige and asked him to join his government. Ige asked Obasanjo to tell his party. Before Obasanjo would inform the party, Ige himself had told the party and we debated it and asked him to go and join.

“If anything so happens, we are all responsible. It was a joint decision. We held a meeting at Ijebu-Igbo, and we were unanimous, asking him to go. We held another meeting at AD and by acclamation, we asked him to go and join.

“So if asking Bola Ige to join Obasanjo was a mistake, it’s a mistake of the Yoruba AD and Afenifere.”