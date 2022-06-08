I Know Your Worries, I Am Ready To Deliver -Osinbajo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has assured the delegates of the All Progressives Congress of solving the country’s challenges.

Osinbajo disclosed this during the on-going national convention of APC in Abuja.

Osinbajo, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC tasked the delegates to vote for the aspirant they believe in and the aspirant they can trust.

He stated that Nigeria can have a first-class health care system, and education if it has the right leadership.

Osinbajo said, “I know your hopes and fears. I am prepared for the task that lies ahead and I will be ready from Day One. I will deliver.

“You can’t wish this country well and vote for someone you don’t believe in. Your vote carries the answer to the prayer prayed for the future of our country and the future of our children.

To our dear delegates, when you vote tonight, know that your vote carries the answer to your prayers for our country and its future.

“Vote for someone you believe in. Vote for someone you trust. It is for these reasons that I present myself to you for your consideration as the presidential candidate of our great party.”