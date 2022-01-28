I ‘ll Emerge Victorious – Nnamdi Kanu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday expressed hope that he would emerge victorious concerning the terrorism charges leveled against him by the federal government.

Kanu expressed optimism that his present trial at the Abuja Federal High Court would soon end.

He disclosed this in his routine meeting with his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, at the Department of State Services, DSS, Headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement made public by Ejiofor, Kanu tasked his followers to be peaceful and avoid distraction.

The statement reads partly: “Kanu deeply appeals to Umu Chineke to avail themselves of the peace initiative presently ongoing and not to be distracted anymore. He further implored all Umu Chineke to keep their eyes on the ball because enemies are struggling in vain to entrench disharmony.

“Onyendu reiterates that the ongoing interventions towards peaceful coexistence must be respected, encouraged, and abided by. His call for unity among the entire Umu Chineke at all levels, who believe in his peaceful message cannot be overemphasized.

“Further, Onyendu extends his warm regards to millions of his fans and followers who have equally remained consistently, resolute, and focused. He is convinced that the present situation will only last a while, and he will emerge victoriously.”