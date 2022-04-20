I ‘ll Not Allow Anybody To Destabilize Nigeria – Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja urged Nigerians to resist agents of destabilisation.

He said the agents were bent on causing a breakdown of law and order in the country, assuring that no individual or group would be allowed to destabilise Nigeria.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, stated that Buhari made the declaration at the breaking of Ramadan fasting attended by governors, ministers and heads of government agencies.

“We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people.

“I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilise their own country,’’ Adesina quoted the president as saying.

The president thanked the governors and ministers for honouring his invitation to break the Ramadan fast and expressed the confidence that in spite of current security challenges, the country would succeed.

On the 2023 general elections, the president affirmed that being beneficiary of free, fair and credible elections, the introduction of technology would make it impossible for anyone to claim millions of votes again in Nigeria.