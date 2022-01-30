I’ M Yet To Declare My Intention, Still Consulting With Political Leaders – Ngige

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has stated that he would talk about his intentions on the 2023 presidency to Nigerians during the Easter period.

Ngige disclosed that he is still consulting with relevant stakeholders across the country if he should run for Presidency in 2023.

The former Anambra State Governor made this known at the state’s office of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Awka at the weekend.

The renowned medical practitioner gave empowerment facilities to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

Overwhelmed by this gesture, Anambra women led by lady Nancy Okafor enjoined the minister to vie for the Presidency as he was the right candidate from the Southeast.

Responding, Ngige said: “We’ve started political talks again. Please, give me around Easter where we’re going to have another session like this to discuss your request.

“I’m still consulting the political leaders in the country on your request, by that time I will decide, I know it’s my right to decide on that. I will take such a decision at the appropriate time.”