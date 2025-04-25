I Need Time To Prepare For Briefing, Ibas Tells Lawmakers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ibok-Ete Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers State, on Friday pleaded for more time from the House of Representatives ad hoc committee overseeing the emergency rule in the state.

Ibas made the appeal on Friday when he came before the committee.

It could be recalled that on April 15, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house, inaugurated the 21-member committee to make sure that there is transparent governance and the rule of law in the state.

A day after the committee was created, the lawmakers invited the Rivers sole administrator to appear before them on April 17 and speak to them concerning governance in the state.

However, the sole administrator asked for a postponement and the meeting was moved to April 24.

The committee members converged in the meeting room on Thursday, but Ibas did not come to the meeting.

Julius Ihonvbere, chairman of the committee and leader of the house, refused to speak concerning the situation.

“No comment,” he told journalists.

Addressing the committee on Friday, Ibas apologised to them for not honouring previous invitations and he asked for more time to prepare a “comprehensive and constructive” briefing, due to the complexity of the situation in Rivers state.

“Today is exactly 10 days after the first invitation, and in between, we’ve had four days off the calendar as public holidays plus the weekends inclusive,” he said.

“The absence, of course, was not out of disregard but rather due to the weighty and urgent demands of stabilising governance in a state under a declared emergency.

“I have always held the national assembly in the highest regard. I recognise the importance of your oversight responsibilities and your interest in the progress being made in Rivers state, which is presently relatively calm, but still fragile.

“That said, I only request your understanding and the indulgence of this committee to grant me additional time to adequately prepare and present a comprehensive and constructive briefing.

“Given the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the current transitional period in Rivers state, it is important that any engagement with this committee is done with the depth, accuracy and clarity it rightfully deserves.”