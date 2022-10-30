I’m Waiting For My Turn, Nkechi Blessing Tells Ooni Of Ife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has made fun about becoming the seventh wife of Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife.

African Examiner recalls that the monarch has been in the news for marrying several women.

Last Monday, the monarch married Temitope Adesegun, the Ijebu princess, as his sixth wife.

This development has continued to spark reactions on social media.

Joining the fray, Blessing took to her Instagram page as she uploaded a photo of herself with the monarch at an event.

In a terse post accompanying the photo, the actress said “I am patiently waiting for my turn”.

“Ooni of Ife sir, I am patiently waiting for my turn..thank you in advance sir,” she wrote.