I Used To Be Homeless – Hilda Baci

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Record-breaking Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has opened up about her previous challenges before the limelight.

It could be recalled that Baci embarked on a four-day cooking marathon to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon.

She later surpassed the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by Lata Tondon, the previous record holder, in 2019 and the Nigerian chef also set a new mark of 100 hours.

Speaking in an interview with TVC, Hilda talked about her plans following the media attention she gained after the cooking marathon.



The cook said she used to be homeless but now hopes to expand her business and tutor clients across the world.

“I need young women to see that there’s more to them than society’s stereotypes. There’s always that narrative that you can’t make it [without having others] create a platform for you,” she said.

“I’m saying this from an informed place because I used to be like that. For me, I needed to keep doing things with myself to show people that they can win as well.

“You can have a business, start cooking from home, and build that business properly to the point where you can open an outlet, expand that outlet, and branch out. But you need to do your due diligence. It’s not easy.

“I’m not going to tell you it is. A lot of people see this buzz now and most of them think I dropped from the sky. They don’t know I was homeless at some point. There’s an entire phase that got me here and I’m not even done.

“Away from all the buzz, I had plans in motion to open a bigger space because we were outgrowing our space and we need much bigger staff strength. I’m working on a cookware line. There are things and design I don’t find.

“There are those that work for food vendors, home use, or content creators. I need to put a collection together. Nigerian food is so good. I have many students from across the world. I look to host masterclasses.”